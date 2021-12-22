CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clayton Police Department is growing out their beards for the hungry this Christmas season.

Officers have donated money to the Clayton Police Association to grow a beard for a year in the Growing for Giving event. These funds, combined with a donation of gift cards from the Meijer on 9200 N. Main St have been spent on food for families in need.

The Clayton Police department and Northmont FISH teamed up to identify families most in need of support. This year, the officers were able to help ten children in four families.

The Police department says this program gives officers the chance to increase communication with the community and build a rapport with area students and their families.