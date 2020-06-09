Beach water quality advisory in place for Grand Lake St. Marys, Buck Creek

(WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued beach water quality advisories for Grand Lake St. Marys and Buck Creek due to high levels of E. coli bacteria.
The Bathing Beach Monitoring Program is a cooperative effort of the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, local health departments with public beaches within their jurisdictions and private and public organizations along the Lake Erie border and throughout Ohio.
ODH says that the goal of the program is to assure the public do not contract waterborne diseases from exposure to contaminated waters or public health exposure to toxins found in Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB).
ODH keeps a record of all advisories issues regarding beach water quality here.
