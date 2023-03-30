DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy reviewed not one, but two pizza staples in the Gem City!

After rating Marion’s Piazza for his highly-viewed One Bite pizza reviews, Portnoy made a stop at the Dayton location of Old Scratch Pizza while he was in town for the 2023 NCAA tournament’s First Four.

In a video posted to Twitter, Portnoy first commented on the overall atmosphere of Old Scratch, saying that it “seems very trendy, very new.”

Portnoy said that at first, he had his doubts about the style of pizza being Neapolitan, but the owner assured him that Old Scratch is “midwest Neapolitan.”

“He says it’s a midwest Neapolitan so I’m going to find out what that means,” he said before tasting a slice.

“I like this,” said Portnoy after he took several bites and commented on the sturdiness of the crust.

“One thing, whenever I say ‘hey, I’m going to Dayton for pizza, hey, I’m going to Columbus’ people always say ‘oh, you can’t find good pizza there,'” said Portnoy. “I’ve said this a thousand times, you can find good pizza anywhere. This is very good pizza.”

Portnoy gave the pizza a 7.7 out of 10, which is only .3 over his rating of Marion’s Piazza.

“Old Scratch, be proud of yourself. Dayton be proud of yourself. I’ve gone to two places, I would go back to both happily.”

