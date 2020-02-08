Be Kind shirts keep memory of Valley View elementary student alive

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday night, Valley View and Eaton High School were rivals on the basketball court, but for a moment before the game started they were united in remembering the life of an 8-year-old boy who taught everyone around him to be kind.

Bryston Keating passed away in July from an ATV accident.

“As a mother this is the worst tragedy one could ever experience,” said Tara Keating, the mother of Bryston.

His friends, family and teammates all remember him as a kind and fun-loving boy.

“I don’t think he ever said anything mean to anybody. He was such a nice person,” said Sam Berry, a teammate and friend of Bryston.

To remember him and carry on his legacy, the Keating family decided they wanted to remember Bryston by creating t-shirts. The Valley View Student Council lead the project in creating shirts that read: Be Bold, Be Brave Be Kind.

The shirts are usually worn on the 11th of every month. The number 11 was Bryston’s jersey number and is very imporant to his family.

So far, 1,211 shirts have been sold across the district, the state and the nation. T-shirt sales have raised more than $5,000 which is going towards a memorial fund for Bryston.

The PTO will combine Bryston’s love of recess and sports and update an area of the school’s primary playground to bring joy to more children. The total estimated cost of the project is around $21,000.

To order your own Be Kind t-shirt, click here.