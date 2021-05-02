‘Be Brave and Talk About Mental Health’ campaign sparks conversations about increase in cases

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kaiser Family Foundation study shows that in 2020, 41 percent of Americans said they struggled with anxiety or depression. That’s an 11 percent increase from 2019.

“It’s astronomically gone up and people are talking about it,” shared Greta Mayer, CEO of the Mental Health Recovery Board (MHRB) of Greene, Clark and Madison county. I

This May, for Mental Health Awareness Month, Greene County Public Health is joining forces with MHRB for an awareness campaign. The Be Brave, Talk About It toolkit is available for digital download online. The toolkit has been downloaded more than 100 times already this year and features graphics, tips and stories to help fight the stigma of mental health issues.

Greene County Public Health officials say that 1 in 5 Americans struggle with mental health issues, but the stigma creates a barrier for them to get help. Organizers of the project are hoping that by starting the conversation, they can move forward.

“If famous people can say ‘I have had concerns before with anxiety or depression,’ then of course… all people can learn how to talk about it and how important it is,” said Mayer.

The toolkit features graphics with quotes from celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, and even fictional heroes like Iron Man. There are even stories from local “heroes.”

“We want everyone to take it on as their own, download the toolkit from our website. We just want to get the message out across as many different groups as we can,” said Mayer.

For more information about the Be Brave, Talk About It toolkit, click here.