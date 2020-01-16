BCI called to scene of reported home break-in, kidnapping in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to the scene of an alleged home break-in and kidnapping, regional dispatch confirmed.

According to authorities, a man called 911 at 3:30 am Thursday from Rumpke on East Monument Ave. in Dayton and said an elderly man was there and looked like he was beat up. Authorities say the man’s home was allegedly broken into and he was kidnapped.

Dayton Police responded to the Rumpke site then asked Miamisburg Police to check the man’s home on Wileray Drive in Miamisburg to see if it was broken into. Miamisburg confirmed it looked like the home was broken into.

Just after 8 am, BCI was called in to assist Miamisburg Police in the investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.