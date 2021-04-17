BBB’s shredding event helps people safely get rid of personal documents Saturday

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Better Business Bureau held an event Saturday to help people fight back against identity theft.

The BBB hosted “Secure Your ID Day” at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants were able to bring up to five boxes or bags of documents to be shredded at the event.

Tickets were given to the first 350 cars to arrive, assuring their materials would be shredded.

According to the BBB, 2020 was the worst year in history for identity theft reports. The FTC recorded 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2020, twice as much as 2019.