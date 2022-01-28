DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers are taking advantage of the high demand for tests.

After the Biden administration launched a site for people to sign up for free at-home COVID-19 tests, scammers have launched their own sites.

“Scammers are always taking advantage of whatever crisis is of the day. Of course the pandemic has been a real thing for them. It gives them opportunity,” said Sheri Sword, vice president of communications for the Better Business Bureau.

When requesting your tests, the BBB said watch out for any lookalike websites. To spot a fake website, experts say look closely at the domain name. Scammers try to trick you by using a name that’s extremely close to the real business or organization.

The government website for free COVID-19 tests only asks for your name and address. A red flag is when you’re asked to provide credit card information or personal information like your social security number or medicare ID.

“With very little information a scammer can go into business as you. With just a little bit, they can really ruin you financially, empty bank accounts, soar up your credit,” said Sword.

The BBB said watch out for unsolicited texts and emails regarding testing, and don’t click on any links inside them. If you do, scammers could download malware to your computer, stealing your information. Also be wary of robocalls.

“If they’re calling you, you have to ask yourself why they’re calling you out of the blue,” said Sword. “If you have not asked for it, if you have not researched it, then you just need to be aware and think twice before you do anything.”

If you do find that you’ve been a victim of a scam, report it to the BBB. The information can help others from falling for that same scam.