BBB offers tips to Miami Valley businesses during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Better Business Bureau is sharing advice to businesses who may be struggling during the pandemic.

They recommend you apply for SBA loans or the Payroll Protection Plan as soon as possible if you feel you should do so. The BBB is also directing people to the SBA guide, which helps companies keep workers safe with tips on how to properly clean and execute social distancing.

They also encourage honest business practices during these difficult times.

“The best thing for you to do is continue to operate your business with integrity, which means communicate honestly with your customers, so they know what’s going on. Don’t make any promises that you can’t keep, and stay informed,” says John North with the Dayton Better Business Bureau.

The BBB serves as many as 3,500 businesses in the Miami Valley.