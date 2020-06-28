BBB-Dayton’s Community Honor goes to Oregon District Business Association

DAYTON, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) – Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and the Miami Valley announced the Oregon District Business Association is the recipient of BBB’s 10th annual Community Honor Award.

The Community Honor Award was established in 2011 to recognize government, nonprofit or education organizations with proven commitment to improving all aspects of life in the Miami Valley. It spotlights the honorees’ efforts to realize not only their own missions but their roles in making the Miami Valley a thriving community, taking care of its citizens – individuals and organizations.

The honorees enhance the Miami Valley marketplace by offering their own tangible and intangible resources, making a positive impact on the evolution of the Miami Valley and the betterment of its people and industries. They demonstrate a passion for and progress toward improving the quality of life.

This honor is reserved for organizations that have shown stamina, steadfast determination and truly innovative ways of giving back to the community.

The actions of the Oregon District Business Association mirror the values of the honor. It is a non-profit organization that addresses the needs of the Oregon District Businesses; it functions to manage safety, coordinate promotion and events for the district and represent the Oregon District businesses with other governing boards such as the City of Dayton and the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The association features businesses in a variety of industries from arts and entertainment to restaurants and bars to health and beauty to retail and professional services. The business owners take great pride in the district. Not only do they work in the Oregon District, but many also live in the residential neighborhood. The association has helped make the Oregon District one of the Gem City’s shiniest jewels.

The Oregon District Business Association spotlights this historic district by hosting a variety events, including Derby Day, Great Dayton Adventure Race, District Day, Taste of the Oregon District and Hauntfest.

But, in 2019, the association took it to the next level. In the aftermath of the Memorial Day tornadoes, association members rallied to help a fellow member after her home was hit by the storm. They showed up at the fellow member’s home, taking charge and helping the family recover from the destruction bearing chainsaws and tarps. They were there when they were needed most.

But, that’s not the only time the association’s members showed up to lend a hand. The Oregon District was the location of a tragic mass shooting in 2019. The association rallied, demonstrating its support of the community through vigils and a star-studded concert – Gem City Shine – with the help of Dave Chappelle and other community partners. Their focus was on healing and being #DaytonStrong.

“The Oregon District is made up of a collection of determined, inventive business owners and their employees,” said Kyle Babirad, president of the Oregon District Business Association and owner of Canary Consulting. “Our collection of businesses have different interests, different offerings and services and different audiences. And yet, we are united in our strength, grit and kindness. So many people all over the Miami Valley have a connection to the Oregon District – it’s part of all of us. Our little district represents a microcosm of all of Dayton. It is with this spirit of togetherness that we humbly accept the BBB’s Community Honor Award on behalf of the Oregon District and the entire Dayton community.”

John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, said, “The Oregon District Business Association takes pride in the district. The business owners/operators that belong to the association have taken their wealth of knowledge and adapted to the unique tragedies of 2019 and united the community like none other. Our BBB is looking forward to presenting the Community Honor to this association because these businesses went above and beyond after tragedies. They didn’t do it because they had to do it; they did it because it was the right thing to do. They stepped up and demonstrated strength in the face of adversity.”