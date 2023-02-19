DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a major interstate after a semi-truck caught fire on Saturday.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vandalia Fire crews responded to the southbound lanes of I-75, near Northwoods Blvd. in Vandalia.

When crews arrived on scene, they found that one person had been in the vehicle. No one was reported injured after the reported fire.

Dayton OSP says the cause behind the fire is believed to be a short in the battery, which spread and caught fire.