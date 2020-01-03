Battalion Chief retires from Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Township Fire Department is celebrating a battalion chief that has dedicated 37 years of service to the department.

Chief David Young retired from the Beavercreek Township Fire Department Friday with a flag presentation and ceremony at Station 61 on Dayton-Xenia Road.

Young began his career as a volunteer in 1983 and worked his way up to a part-time firefighter before becoming full-time and a battalion chief. In 2001, he was a member of Ohio Task Force 1 who went to New York City following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11.

Young said it’s an honor and priviledge to be a firefighter.

“It’s the best job in the world,” Young said. “You’re able to help people in situations you just can’t imagine. The rewards of that are great.”

