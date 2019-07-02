Batman joins Centerville PD at boy’s birthday party

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An iconic superhero helped celebrate a birthday party in Centerville over the weekend.
Batman joined officers from the Centerville Police Department to make a 4-year-old’s birthday extra special on Sunday.
They took pictures with the boy and his family and even arrived in the famous Batmobile.
