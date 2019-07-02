Batman joins Centerville PD at boy’s birthday party

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An iconic superhero helped celebrate a birthday party in Centerville over the weekend.

Batman joined officers from the Centerville Police Department to make a 4-year-old’s birthday extra special on Sunday.

Lt. Wilson and Officer Pauley got to assist Batman to help make one 4 year old's birthday extra special yesterday! Thank you for the invite, Kinsel Family!

Posted by Centerville Ohio Police Department on Monday, July 1, 2019

They took pictures with the boy and his family and even arrived in the famous Batmobile.

