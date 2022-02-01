HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a working fire on the 2000 block of Division Avenue in Harrison Township.

The Harrison Township Fire Chief on the scene said the fire began in the basement of a hoarder’s home on Tuesday morning and the flames spread from there.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire began, but crews said no one was injured in the blaze. Crews did not say how badly the home was damaged.

A 2 NEWS photographer is on the scene.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.