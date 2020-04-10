Baseball season delay adds to strain on downtown bars, restaurants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While baseball fans are bummed about the interruption to the start of the season, for businesses around the ballpark, it’s especially tough.

“Brixx is built around baseball. We’re directly across from the stadium. We’re 600 feet from home plate. So baseball is what we’re about. We want these games to play, but I think we need these games to play, not just for my business, but for the country. We need to get back to some sense of normalcy around here,” said Brixx Ice Company Owner Chris Bhai.

A popular gathering spot across the from the ballpark for some seventeen years, Bhai says Brixx, like most bars and restaurants, is trying to make do the best it can with carryout and delivery orders.

“The state of Ohio has opened up the rule that for every entree purchased, you can deliver some alcoholic beverages and for a company like us and Brixx Ice Company here, we have a lot of liquor on the shelves, that is welcome news. Try to come up with some different things, think outside the box. We’re all in this together, that’s the theme from the state of Ohio. We certainly see it. All of my staff wants to wish everybody the best during this time. It’s pretty tough for a lot of us and being in the restaurant business, I will not say it’s more tough than anything else or tougher than other things but it’s not easy,” he said.

While we’re all waiting for umpires to shout, “play ball” again, businesses around the ballpark are hoping that it’s not a complete shut down, but rather just a really long rain delay.