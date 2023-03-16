DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, made an appearance in Dayton on Wednesday.

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicked off in Dayton this week with the First Four, and Portnoy himself made the trip to the Gem City.

At 11:38 a.m. on March 15, Portnoy asked for pizza recommendations in Dayton and Columbus on Twitter, presumably for his famed “One Bite” pizza reviews which have amassed millions of views on YouTube.

At 5:56 p.m., he tweeted out a picture of a Marion’s Piazza sign captioned “#Dayton.”

Less than an hour later, Portnoy tweeted a video of himself inside UD Arena and said “First Four Dayton. Let’s go FD!”

Portnoy’s Dayton appearance comes less than a week after the ribbon-cutting of Hollywood Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook.