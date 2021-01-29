Bars, restaurants ‘excited’ about Gov. DeWine’s 11 p.m. curfew

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Following Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement of the new 11 p.m. curfew for Ohio, many restaurants and bars are hopeful this extra hour will bring more business.

“At this point anything we can do to drive additional revenue to our restaurant, to any restaurant is really helpful,” said Liz Valenti, owner of Wheat Penny Oven and Bar.

Valenti’s restaurant was originally closing at 9 p.m. during the 10 p.m. curfew. Now, her restaurant will close at 10 p.m.

“We’re seating a little later. We can actually get revenues from food. People might linger a little longer, have an after dinner desert, after dinner cocktail,” said Valenti.

At Yellow Cab Tavern, the extra hour means hiring back staff who’d been laid off.

“Our staff is our family and our friends. Having them on site is really great,” said Brian Johnson, marketing and development manager for Yellow Cab Tavern.

The Tavern is known for live music and fun drinks, and hopes to be back to their regular closure of 2:30 a.m. soon.

Dayton Resident and business owner Kyle Babirad is happy to see things turning in a positive direction.

“It affects me in the sense that I love to see a lot of local businesses being able to grow and support their local customers too,” said Babirad.

Governor DeWine has stated that if hospital cases are under 3,000 for seven days straight, we could see curfew moving to midnight.