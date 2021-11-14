DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – BarryStaff Inc. is holding a Holiday Hiring Event on Monday, November 15, from 9 am to 3 pm.

BarryStaff is a locally owned staffing agency in Dayton and Springfield, and has been operating for over 30 years, the company said.

The company is offering over 100 openings for clerical and industrial workers of all skill levels.

The event will be held at the BarryStaff office at 230 Webster St. in Dayton. If you cannot make it to the event, applicants can call 937-461-9732 to set up an appointment

Resumes are welcome but not required, the company said.