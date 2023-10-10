DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A fully-involved barn fire overnight was a total loss, including livestock inside.

Hollansburg Fire Department responded to a call about a barn fire with livestock inside on Payne Road at 1:32 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 10.

Upon arrival, the barn was fully-involved and collapsing. The barn was a total loss, and the livestock, which included pigs, chickens and dogs, did not survive, according to Hollansburg FD’s Facebook page.

The fire was extinguished at 2:47 a.m.

New Madison, Liberty Township, Greenville Township, Fountain City, Lynn and Union City departments also responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.