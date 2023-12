DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A barn fire was reported in Clay Township in Montgomery County.

2 NEWS viewers reported they witnessed smoke in the sky northwest of Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a barn caught fire in the 8100 block of Baltimore Phillipsburg Road. Crews responded at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 14.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was inside or how the fire started.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.