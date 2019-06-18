House collapses after catching fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A house was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in Miami Township.

The fire took place at a vacant house on Farmington Road near Coleman Road just after 5:30 am.

The house collapsed as a result of the fire and is considered a total loss.

There’s no official word on a cause of the fire, however electrical issues may have caused it.

No injuries were reported.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.