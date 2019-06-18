House collapses after catching fire in Miami Township

Miami Township Barn Fire

Miami Township Barn Fire

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A house was engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in Miami Township.

The fire took place at a vacant house on Farmington Road near Coleman Road just after 5:30 am.

The house collapsed as a result of the fire and is considered a total loss.

There’s no official word on a cause of the fire, however electrical issues may have caused it.

No injuries were reported.

