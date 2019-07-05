Bank discontinuing special home improvement loan repayment from tornadoes

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Union Savings Bank announced Friday that it is discontinuing customers’ repayment of special home improvement loans to those impacted by tornado damage.

The loans total $572,000 and affect 188 families in the Dayton area that were affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

“As a community bank, we were deeply saddened by the damage caused by the tornadoes,” Louis Beck, chairman of Cincinnati-based Union Savings Bank, said. “The Bank wanted to provide a solution that would help to ease the financial burden of those affected. In addition, employees of the Bank have been volunteering at Matthew 25 Ministries donating money and supplies in support of the relief efforts. Union Savings Bank is committed to helping the city of Dayton and its’ residents recover from this devastating situation.”

