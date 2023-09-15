CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Remember the banjo-playing prodigy we told you about earlier this year in a Tell Me Good News story? You can see him and his brother perform live in Centerville on Friday evening.

On Friday, Sept. 15, 13-year-old Owen Brockman and his guitar-playing brother Will are set to take the stage as the “Brockman Brothers.”

The pair will be performing as part of Centerville’s Uptown Music Series at the corner of Main Street and Franklin Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public.

Friday’s show marks the second-to-last performance of this music series season.