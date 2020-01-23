Banana Republic closing at The Greene

A 30 percent off sign is displayed in a Banana Republic store, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Another store is closing at The Greene.

Banana Republic confirmed to 2 NEWS that it is closing at The Greene. Store management told 2 NEWS that its last day at The Greene will be Sunday.

The next closest store will be in Kenwood, near Cincinnati. Store management did not give a reason for the store’s closure.

Banana Republic is only the latest tenant of The Greene to announce its departure from the shopping area. On Tuesday, EO Burgers said this is its last week at The Greene before leaving for Miami Centerville Road. On Jan. 15, a sign in the window Yankee Candle said it has closed.