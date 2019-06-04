Balloon launch held for 4-year-old drowning victim

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A vigil was held Monday night for a girl who drowned at a hotel in Miamisburg on Sunday.

Family and friends gathered to remember 4-year-old Jaia Marshall, who drowned while attending a birthday party at the SpringHill Suites on SR-741.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl drowns in Miamisburg hotel pool

Monday evening, loved ones released balloons in her honor.

"I just want to thank everybody for coming out," said Jaia's mother, Monia Thomas. "I didn't know so many people loved her and I'm just trying to take it a day at a time."

Police believe the drowning was a tragic accident.

