Balloon Fest canceled

URBANA, Ohio (Urbana Daily Citizen) — The Champaign County Balloon Fest, scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12, has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19. The Balloon Federation of America recommended that balloons not fly since they encourage social gathering.

According to the publicity chair for the Champaign County festival, Sandy Gonzalez, many pilots have decided not to fly this year as there are few events and the costs for annual inspection fees and insurance can run up to $2,000.

The local committee had been planning an event with the option of canceling if the COVID-19 situation worsened by Aug. 1. A festival is scheduled for Sept. 10-11, 2021.