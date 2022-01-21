BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Nothing Bundt Cakes just opened off of N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, and community leaders believe this is another sign the economy is bouncing back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renee and Jeff Hall celebrated the grand opening of their second Nothing Bundt Cakes location on Friday, January 21, 2022. Their first store is in Miamisburg.

“The community has just been so receptive in the Dayton area, so we decided to move up into Beavercreek and it’s just been fantastic and we’re happy to be here,” Renee Hall said.

It was an exciting day for the couple, especially during a time when business owners are having to make tough decisions.

“We had to change pretty much our business operations every single day during the pandemic when it started, and trying to meet the needs of our community and just being able to stay open and just the difficulties we’ve watched our fellow business people have. We just feel blessed being able to do this,” Renee Hall said.

This new growth is creating a sense of optimism in the community. Wendy Rodgers, president and CEO of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, said this new business is a welcome sign.

“To show the economy is starting to come back around and people want to come back out again,” Rodgers said.

Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said the economy is moving in the right direction again.

“We do have a lot of the small businesses that are coming back, so I think we’re on the right path right now,” Stone said.

The bakery is already giving back to its community. Proceeds from Friday’s sales went to Feed the Creek, an organization that provides food for children in the area. The bakery is also doing a giveaway on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Customers can receive a free confetti bundtlet while supplies last.

