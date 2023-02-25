DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An event celebrating the birthday of a local Blue Star Families organization is happening on Saturday.

The event will be featuring a bake-off along with chili and is coming to the Hope Hotel and Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center in Dayton. The event is scheduled to take place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 12 to 5 p.m., according to the flyer.

In honor of the third birthday of the Blue Star Families Dayton & Southwestern Ohio Chapter, families are said to receive a goody bag at the event. Also, attendees of the birthday celebration will get to sample chili and eat some birthday cake.

The organization says while a donation is not required to participate at the event, they will still be accepted. Donations collected for the event will go back to support the area chapter.

For more information on the bake-off birthday event, visit the organization’s website.