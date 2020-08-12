Bail increase denied for driver involved in deadly I-70

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A Wayne County, Indiana, judge has denied prosecutors’ request to increase bail for the Preble County truck driver charged with reckless homicide after a deadly crash back in July.

READ MORE: Truck driver in deadly I-70 crash had multiple previous convictions

Corey Withrow is currently being held in Preble County Jail.

Withrow was involved in a deadly semi crash on I-70 in Indiana that resulted in the death of four children.

His trial is scheduled for November 16.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS