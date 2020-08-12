Bail increase denied for driver involved in deadly I-70

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) – A Wayne County, Indiana, judge has denied prosecutors’ request to increase bail for the Preble County truck driver charged with reckless homicide after a deadly crash back in July.
READ MORE: Truck driver in deadly I-70 crash had multiple previous convictions
Corey Withrow is currently being held in Preble County Jail.
Withrow was involved in a deadly semi crash on I-70 in Indiana that resulted in the death of four children.
His trial is scheduled for November 16.
