DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Good artists copy, the saying often attributed to Picasso goes, while great artists steal. For the next week, there’s a third part: Terrible artists give back.

Dayton-area notables and other celebs are vying for the 12th consecutive year to be crowned “the best of the worst” as part of the Champaign County Arts Council’s Bad Art by Good People fundraiser.

For a minimum $1 donation — payable via PayPal or credit/debit card — you can cast your vote at champaigncountyartscouncil.org for the piece you like the best. Or worst.

Which will it be? A nightmare-inducing painting of what can best be called “Alf Wearing Glasses”? A Technicolor sculpture of what appears to be stacked flower pots? A signed photo of legendary comedian Carol Burnett soon after her 90th birthday?

The “winner” will be celebrated May 5 at a sold-out event at VFW BrownRidge Hall.