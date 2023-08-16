DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Excitement is cooking for a much-anticipated event at the Fraze Pavilion this weekend.

It’s time to awaken the bacon nation with the 10th annual Bacon Festival. The event, located at 695 Lincoln Park Boulevard in Kettering, will run from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

There will be everything from bacon empanadas to bacon funnel cakes, with more than 15 different food vendors. Festival attendees can also enjoy music on the Lincoln Park Stage.

The event is free admission and is sponsored by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.