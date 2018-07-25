Backyard poultry linked to salmonella Video

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN)- Inside a barn at the Clark County Fair roosters and chickens fill dozens of cages hoping to win best in show. Raising poultry is a popular hobby for many in the area. those with experience, know it's important to always keep hygiene in mind.

The Center for Disease Control recently linked a salmonella outbreak to live backyard poultry. The CDC said children under five are the most likely to get salmonella because of frequent contact between their hands and mouth. They advise anyone who gets in close contact with poultry to wash their hands often.

Garry Snyder is a member of the Clark County Rabbit and Poultry Committee. He said hand washing should be done after handling poultry.

"As a 4-H'er, or parent, go wash your hands or use hand sanitizers. Wash your equipment. Keep your waters and feeders clean as well," Snyder said.

The CDC reports that even if a bird looks healthy, it still may carry the salmonella virus. Nationwide, there are 212 people diagnosed with salmonella and 34 hospitalizations. In Ohio, there are seven cases diagnosed so far this year.

For Snyder, keeping yourself healthy is as important as keeping your animals healthy.

"People don't believe it but if you got a cold or sneeze or something, you could give a bird a cold too," Snyder said.

For visitors at the Clark County Fair, hand sanitizer as well as hand washing stations near animal barns are reminders to keep clean. Using either of them, will help you fight disease and enjoy the company of feathery friends.

Ohio saw an outbreak of salmonella linked to backyard poultry last year as well.

Click here for more information from the CDC on preventing backyard poultry linked salmonella.