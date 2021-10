WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic is backed up on I-75 South at Dixie Drive due to a crash Tuesday.

West Carrollton Dispatch said crews are at the scene of an accident involving two vehicles that was reported just before 9:30 p.m. The far left lane is shut down.

One person has an arm laceration. No one has been taken to the hospital.

2 NEWS will update this story as we receive more information.