TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood police called for backup Wednesday morning after finding a person outside with multiple firearms in Trotwood.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a single officer had responded to the 1500 block of Shiloh Springs Road at 2:30 am on reports of a person outside with multiple firearms. Dispatch called for backup as a precautionary measure.

Two people were taken into custody, Dispatch said, and a few firearms were retrieved.

This was not the first time a person with firearms had been reported at this address, Dispatch said, explaining that they had received calls on Tuesday from the same location regarding a person with guns.