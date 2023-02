DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A former teacher at Dayton Public Schools is helping students, even after her death.

Retired teacher Elizabeth Waggoner recently passed away. In lieu of flowers, she asked that backpacks filled with school supplies be donated to Valerie Elementary School.

40 additional backpacks were also donated to Northridge Local School District in Waggoner’s memory.

So far, more than 100 backpacks have been donated to students in need.