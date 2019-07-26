Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend

DALY CITY, CA – AUGUST 13: School teacher Liza Gleason shops for back to school supplies at a Target store August 13, 2008 in Daly City, California. With stores gearing up for back to school shopping, the Commerce Department reported today that retail sales fell 0.1 percent in July, the first time in five months. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday weekend for school supplies and materials begins Friday, Aug. 2. However, there are things to know about the holiday, including what does and does not qualify to be tax-free.

There are three types of items that are exempt from sales and use tax:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website, the following items are eligible for tax-free status:

School supplies: binders; book bags; calculators; cellophane tape; blackboard chalk; compasses; composition books; crayons; erasers; folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila); glue, paste, and paste sticks; highlighters; index cards; index card boxes; legal pads; lunch boxes; markers; notebooks; paper; loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper; pencil boxes and other school supply boxes; pencil sharpeners; pencils; pens; protractors; rulers; scissors; and writing tablets.

“Clothing” includes, but is not limited to: shirts; blouses; sweaters; pants; shorts; skirts; dresses; uniforms (athletic and nonathletic); shoes and shoe laces; insoles for shoes; sneakers; sandals; boots; overshoes; slippers; steel-toed shoes; underwear; socks and stockings; hosiery; pantyhose; footlets; coats and jackets; rainwear; gloves and mittens for general use; hats and caps; ear muffs; belts and suspenders; neckties; scarves; aprons (household and shop); lab coats; athletic supporters; bathing suits and caps; beach capes and coats; costumes; baby receiving blankets; diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers; rubber pants; garters and garter belts; girdles; formal wear; and wedding apparel.

Items used for business or trade are not eligible for the tax-free holiday.

The holiday extends all weekend from Friday, Aug. 2 at 12 am through Sunday, Aug. 4 at 11:59 pm.

For more information on what is or isn’t applied to the tax-free, you can find the frequently asked questions on the tax-free holiday HERE.

For more general information about the sales tax holiday, CLICK HERE.

Anyone with questions regarding the information can contact the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211 or can be e-mailed here.

