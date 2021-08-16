Miami Valley students head back to school with updated safety guidelines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several school districts in the Miami Valley are starting classes Monday, August 16.

Beavercreek City Schools, Miamisburg City Schools and Trotwood-Madison City Schools are welcoming students back to the classroom. The districts have different plans to keep kids and staff safe this year due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Trotwood-Madison Schools is requiring masks for all students and staff in school buildings and teachers will attempt to space students three feet apart. Handwashing and sanitation stations will also be placed in several areas across all district buildings.

The school is also offering a virtual academy for students who cannot return in person.

Beavercreek is doing a staggered start. Students with last names A-L will start Monday and students with last names M-Z start Tuesday. Beavercreek Schools and Miamisburg Schools are both recommending masks inside school buildings.