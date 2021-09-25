Back to School: Free backpacks, school supplies at Little Hearts School House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Little Hearts School House is hosting a back-to-school party at 4544 West Hillcrest Ave. on Saturday, September 25.

From 12 to 4 p.m., Little Hearts will be giving away free book bags with school supplies, food, and free books for children. There will also be free games and activities for those in attendance.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will attend the event, Little Hearts said, as well as candidates for the Dayton Public School Board and members of New Beginnings for Youth, 4C for Children, Nita’s Nurturing Nest, the Northwest Dayton Public Library, the Dayton Fire Department, and Muslim Social Services.

Little Hearts said they also expect other community leaders to join in this effort.