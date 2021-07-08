Back to school COVID-19 vaccine, doctors say get it now for full protection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With back to school just months away, medical experts are encouraging students to get their vaccine to fully protect them against COVID-19.

“We want to try to protect as much of the population as we can of those that are eligible to be vaccinated. So, we count back you need two weeks after the second vaccine, plus three weeks for that first one,” said Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook.

Josh and Diana Pressnell’s two children are fully vaccinated with Pfizer. Diana says the family feels strongly about getting vaccinated, to do their part in protecting society’s most vulnerable.

“The children made the decision for themselves. They were actually very anxious to what we consider being the solution to getting back to normal routines,” said Diana.

Ahead of a new school year, Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen says if you want to be vaccinated, the time is now. “I’d get that immunization as soon as possible. There’s plenty of availability out there right now. The demand has come down a little bit but our stocks are still pretty high. So get it if you wanna get it if you’re thinking about it,” said Allen.

Currently, those ages 12-17 can only get Pfizer’s two-dose shot. Moderna is still awaiting FDA approval for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.