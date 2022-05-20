DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews tackled flames in the back of a Dayton home on Thursday evening.

Just after 9:20 pm, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Laura Avenue, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the back of the home was fully involved in heavy flames. Tyler Mccoy, Dayton Fire Department captain, said firefighters had been told people were trapped inside the home.

Crews began an interior attack on the flames and proceeded to search the home. McCoy said no one was found inside. He believes everyone who was inside made it out safely, as no injuries were reported.

It is unknown what may have started the fire. This incident remains under investigation.