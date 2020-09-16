Back in session: University of Dayton welcomes some students back to in-person classes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Wednesday was the first day for in-person learning on University of Dayton’s campus.

According to Associate Provost for Faculty and Administrative Affairs, Carolyn Roecker Phelps, more than 800 classes returned to in-person learning. That is approximately 40 percent of the school’s classes that are scheduled to return for in-person learning this semester.

“We decided on who comes back first based on classes that were most in need of special materials, special space [or] that face to face was most critical. So lab classes, studio classes, clinical classes,” explained Phelps.

Most of these in-person classes still have a virtual component to the class for the student’s and faculty’s safety.

With the support of Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health, the campus status is now at “Yellow Level 3 – Caution.”

The number of active cases is continuing to decrease and more than 1,100 people have recovered so far from COVID.

Because of these trends, these in-person classes can happen. In the class, students are required to wear masks, use sanitation measures and socially distance themselves from others when possible.

Some students say that they’re looking forward to the return to in-person learning.

“It was nice to be able to roll out of bed and go to class..but not being able to have the social interactions is definitely a bummer,” said Charlie Bova, a UD junior.

Some students share that it’s harder for them to learn and retain information due while doing online courses.

“I honestly think its harder because you’re managing yourself . [The class] is not live, you can’t ask questions. You’re basically teaching yourself,” said Catherine Tucci, a UD student.

Other students are looking forward to getting back in-person because hands-on-learning helps them most with their major.

“I’m personally excited because I’m in the education program. I’m excited to get back in and get the hands-on experience with the kids and go for [my] student teaching,” said Jacquline Ruf, a UD student.

School administrators say, as cases continue to trend down they will monitor the situation and consult with medical professionals about next steps. They could have an answer by the end of the week about the possibility for more classes to move to in-person.

For now, they’re encouraging parents and families to engage in the virtual “Family Weekend” activities, instead of traveling to Dayton this weekend.