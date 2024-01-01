KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Happy New Year! Some families across the Miami Valley are celebrating New Year’s Day with a new addition.

Area hospitals have been reporting information on the newborns born at different maternity wards. At the most recent check, the first baby born on Jan. 1 was born in Kettering.

Kettering Health

At 12:08 a.m., David Weaver was born at Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering. Weaver weighed in at 7 pounds 1.6 ounces. He was born to his mother, Sandra Weaver.

Premier Health

Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy reports the first child was born at 2:17 a.m.

Atrium Medical Center in Middletown tells 2 NEWS the first infant was brought into the world at 3:09 a.m. As of 12 p.m., three babies had been born at the Middletown hospital.

2 NEWS reached out to Miami Valley Hospital. We have not yet heard back.

Mercy Health

Mercy Health confirmed to 2 NEWS that the first baby born at their facility on Monday was at Springfield Regional Medical Center. The baby was born just before 5 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Mercy Health Bon Secours.

Reid Health

At the time 2 NEWS reached out, a spokesperson said the hospital had not yet had a baby born on Jan. 1.