DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A baby and two other children were injured after a single-car crash blocked traffic on Tuesday morning.

At 7:10 am on January 11, A dark-colored truck ran a stop sign on the 200 block of North Main Street in Dayton before colliding with a black car, causing the other driver to spin out, a witness on the scene said. The truck then drove off.

There is no word on suspects at this time

Three children were in the car at the time of the crash, each with varying degrees of injuries. The witness said a passerby performed CPR on one of the children.

Montgomery County Dispatch said that a baby was injured and DPD on scene said the child was taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story and we are working to learn more.