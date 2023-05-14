DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mother’s Day is Sunday and babies are still being born, including several here in the Miami Valley.

Across the Miami Valley, a total of 9 babies had already been born at local hospitals on Mother’s Day when 2 NEWS asked local hospitals.

From 12 a.m. to around 10 a.m. on Mother’s Day, 8 babies in total had been born in different hospitals operated by Kettering Health around the area. Four babies were in the process of being born at the time 2 NEWS reached out.

Kettering Health has Maternity wards at Kettering Health Hamilton, Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering, Kettering Health Washington Township and Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

One baby was born at Miami Valley Hospital since 12 a.m. Sunday, a representative for Premier Health said.

2 NEWS reached out to Reid Health in Richmond, Ind. for their count, but no babies had been born yet. We also reached out to Mercy Health for possible births at their hospitals, but did not hear back.