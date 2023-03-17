HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A new kind of brewery has opened right beside Alematic Artisan Ales in Huber Heights.

B-Side Coffee Bar celebrated its grand opening on Friday, March 17 and Owner Jerrod Fischer shared how the idea came about.

“So this all kind of started when we wanted to add a kitchen to the taproom,” said Fischer. “So this space became available and had the kitchen, and coffee is something that a few of us have always been passionate about on top of that.”

Fischer said that similarly to Alematic’s unique drinks, B-Side will explore fun flavors and unique dishes, “This kind of gives us two more playgrounds to play on, you know, with the coffee and then with the kitchen as well and so we’re always trying to push things in fun directions.”

General Manager Katie McCance said all of the syrups are made in-house, which helps B-Side Coffee Bar stand out from other coffee shops. You can find flavors like honey bourbon, lavender, salted caramel and more.

With more of a warmer atmosphere than its neighboring taproom, B-Side is meant to be a welcoming community space.

McCance said, “Being in Huber Heights, I think it’s especially important to me that our coffee remains approachable for everyone. There’s like a lot of families and so I think that we’re just going to keep it fun and approachable.”

And even when the coffee shop is closed for the day, Fischer said it will continue to provide a community space.

“While we kind of set these up to appear as two different businesses, it’s still one kind of community space,” said Fischer. “So there’s the doorway between the two spaces that stays open all the time. So even once the coffee shop’s closed, taproom customers can come over here and use this as overflow seating or just a quieter space.”

B-Side Coffee Bar is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, said Fischer. For more information, click here.