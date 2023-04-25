DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN ) – Thousands of pounds of Styrofoam have avoided landfills in the past two years, thanks to the Montgomery County Styrofoam Recycling events.

Since early 2021, Montgomery County has diverted more than 32,000 pounds of Styrofoam from landfills through multiple recycling events, the county announced on Monday, and this number is about to grow. According to Montgomery County, the numbers from their most recent recycling event have not yet been tallied, and more events are already in the works.

The next such event is coming up this summer on Saturday, July 29.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on July 29, you can bring your unwanted Styrofoam to the Business Solutions Center at 1435 Cincinnati Street in Dayton.