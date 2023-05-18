DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn Police are reminding people of just how important it is to lock your car doors when leaving your vehicle.

According to a Facebook post by the Fairborn Police Department, the Fairborn community has seen a significant rise in theft of not only items from vehicles but also the theft of vehicles themselves.

(Fairborn Police Department)

“We would like to encourage everyone to lock their doors and remove any valuable property from the vehicle when left unattended,” the Fairborn Police Department said.

One recent theft suspect was caught on a security camera in action, police said. Anyone with information concerning this theft or others should contact the dispatch center at (937) 754-3000 or leave a message on our Tip Line at (937) 754-3018.