PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Congress has mandated that automakers work to prevent drunk driving which kills dozens of people every day. Under the legislation, the high-tech monitoring systems would roll out in all new vehicles as early as 2026.

“What I miss most about Joey is him coming home and saying ‘I love you,'” said Laura Cruea. Her son Joey Seger was 18 years old when he was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2010.

“When they hit, it tore the cab of the truck off the frame, split in the middle, and Joey’s seatbelt was cut by a piece of the metal. He was ejected out of the back window where he broke his neck and died,” she said.

Cruea supports the federal push to find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars. It’s one of the mandates aimed at improving auto safety in the $1 trillion infrastructure package.

“10,000 people are killed annually from drunk driving. This bill is, can be, and will be transformational,” said Kara Hitchens, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Cincinnati, Miami Valley & Northwest Ohio.

Hitchens said AAA supports anything that will help make roads safer. Others said technology is the key to breaking through that barrier and has the potential to reduce fatalities involving alcohol by more than 85 percent.

“We came a long way in our country to curb down the number of deaths, but if you’re one of those families it doesn’t matter, it’s going to tear your life upside down,” said Doug Scoles, executive director of MADD Ohio.

Alcohol-related crashes in the U.S., makeup nearly 30% of all traffic fatalities.