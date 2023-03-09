DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton authorities plan to speak after five bodies were recovered from the scene of a massive house fire.

On Wednesday, March 8, a fire broke out between two buildings on Broadway Street, south of West Riverview Avenue, with flames showing from all three stories of both buildings.

According to District Chief Adam Landis, firefighters initially attempted to attack the fire from inside and search the building, however, they were driven out after the building started to collapse. They were unable to complete their search before retreating.

After the fire was extinguished, crews began emergency demolition on the first two buildings. The demolition came to a halt when crews discovered the first body. By that evening, they recovered a total of five bodies from the deadly blaze.

Dayton Fire Department Director and Chief Jeff Lykins said this may be the most victims found after a fire in Dayton Fire Department history.

“There’s no way to make this okay,” Lykins said. “It’s difficult for everybody. You know, I feel for our crews. It’s like I said, it’s a very difficult situation, and certainly for the entire community.”

While the homes were reported to be vacant, firefighters later learned that around 12 squatters had been seen going in and out of the house.

Authorities will speak on this incident during a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9. You can watch it live on WDTN.com.