DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County officials have announced they will provide an update after a train derailed in Springfield, sending 28 cars off the track.

At 3 p.m. on Monday, March 6, officials are expected to speak concerning the incident. You can watch the press conference live here on WDTN.com.

This update comes two days after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Springfield, shutting down OH-41 and Bird Road. According to the company, no one was injured in the incident.

While the train was carrying hazardous material, none of the derailed cars were holding hazardous substances.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the incident on Monday.